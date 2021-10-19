Last night Arsenal faced Crystal Palace in the EPL 2021-22 match and the game ended with a 2-2 draw. The team continues to remain from the top 10 spots of the EPL 2021-22 points table.

Late drama at the Emirates… Laca secures a point 👊 #️⃣ #ARSCRY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)