In the final FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match, Borussia Dortmund clashed against Monterrey, where the Bundesliga side came out on top, thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy. Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 14th minute for Dortmund and then doubled the lead for the German club in the 24th, striking his second of the match. German Berterame did find a consolation goal for Monterrey FC in the 48th minute, but a strong defense from Borussia Dortmund ensured their 2-1 victory by the end of full-time. Borussia Dortmund will next face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinals and will see brothers Jobe Bellingham and Jude Bellingham face off. Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Gonzalo Garcia's Lone Goal Helps Los Blancos Edge Past Bianconeri To Qualify For Quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund On To Next Round

Headed back to NY for the quarterfinals! 🙌😄 pic.twitter.com/SDkhGuxLiG — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 2, 2025

