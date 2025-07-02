With a place in the quarters on the line, two European giants, Real Madrid and Juventus, locked horns against each other in a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 clash, which saw the Spanish side come out victorious. The Real Madrid vs Juventus contest was impressive for the Xabi Alonso-coached side, Los Blancos controlled most parts and managed to find the solitary decisive goal as well. A perfect pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold saw Gonzalo Garcia find the back of the net for Real Madrid in the 54th minute. Thibaut Courtois showcased his dominance in front of the goal yet again, denying Juventus a goal several times. Kylian Mbappe finally played his first match of the Club World Cup 2025, coming off the bench in the 68th minute. Madrid managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and will next face the winner of Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey in the quarterfinals. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Speaks After FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Exit Against Al-Hilal, Says ‘Time To Rest and Refresh Our Minds’.

Real Madrid Edge Past Juventus

