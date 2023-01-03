Thomas Frank's Brentford secured a historic 3-1 win over Liverpool in their recently concluded English Premier League 2022-23 match at the Community Stadium, London. The hosts got a brilliant start to the match and an own goal from Ibrahima Konate saw them taking the lead in the 19th minute. The Bees then doubled the lead just ahead of halftime through Yoane Wissa. Thomas Frank's side also saw two goals getting chalked off due to VAR infringement. Soon after the restart, Liverpool came back into the match with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain's goal. But then Bryan Mbuemo managed to score a third goal for the hosts to bag all three points against Jurgen Klopp's side. This is Brentford's first win against Liverpool since 1938. Cody Gakpo Transfer News: Liverpool Announce Signing of Netherlands’ FIFA World Cup 2022 Star From PSV Eindhoven.

Brentford's Historic Victory

