Liverpool have announced the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The forward was one of the Netherlands' star performers at the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he scored three times in five appearances in his side's quarterfinal finish. The young winger had reportedly been on the radar for a lot of clubs but Liverpool have acquired his signature. According to Sky Sports, the transfer fee is in the region of £35m and £45m. Neymar Gets Sent Off After Seeing Red Card During PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo:

👋 G A K P O 🔴 pic.twitter.com/SMLVYKdjJg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

