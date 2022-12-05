Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be in high spirits and pumped up ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match against Switzerland on Wednesday, December 7. The Portugal star, who found the net in his side's opening match against Ghana, shared a picture of himself on social media where he appeared to be celebrating something during a training session. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC

Cristiano Ronaldo Pumped Up in Training:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)