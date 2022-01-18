Cristiano Ronaldo was left motivated after he won The Best FIFA Special Award 2021 on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the Portuguese superstar thanked FIFA for the award, recognized the efforts of his teammates in helping him achieve it and also said that he would now turn it into 'extra fuel' required to achieve his goals at Manchester United and Portugal.

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)