Mumbai, October 15: Cristiano Ronaldo set another record but Portugal conceded a last-gasp equaliser against Hungary to keep their dreams of direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup on hold. Ronaldo became the outright leading marksman in World Cup qualifying history. His two goals – the first his 40th in qualifying to set the landmark – put Portugal on the verge of qualification but Dominik Szoboszlai struck late to deny Portugal qualification for a seventh successive global finals after a 2-2 draw. Latvia 0–5 England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Harry Kane Hits Brace As Three Lions Qualify For Football WC Next Year.

Attila Szalai silenced Lisbon by heading home the opener, but the 40-year-old tapped in crosses from full-backs Nelson Semedo and Nuno Mendes to swing Roberto Martinez’s charges ahead. The woodwork denied Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias enhancing the lead and Szalai equalising after the restart.

Watch Portugal vs Hungary Goal Video Highlights

Hungary kept themselves five points behind Portugal, and in with a chance of the section’s automatic ticket, when Daniel Lukacs did majestically to set up Dominik Szoboszlai. Portugal’s next chance to confirm their place in the World Cup finals tournament next year will be against Republic of Ireland in Dublin next month.

Republic of Ireland claimed their first win in World Cup qualifying after edging out 10-man Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Visiting captain Tigran Barseghyan was given his marching orders in the 52nd minute of this contest before Evan Ferguson combined with Will Smallbone to score the only goal of a cagey encounter. Nick Woltemade Scores As Germany Beats Northern Ireland 1–0 To Stay on Course for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification.

Meanwhile, Cote d'Ivoire have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 26. The Elephants secured their place at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA on Tuesday, with a 3-0 victory over Kenya in their final Group F fixture ensuring they topped the section ahead of Gabon. They will compete in the World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014, where they were eliminated in the group stage, as they have been in each of their appearances to date.

