Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo shared a motivational message for his fans to set goals in life and also put out a small video dedicated to his journey and his achievements to date. The Portuguese star became the top international goal-scorer after completing 111 goals during Portugal vs Ireland World Cup Group A qualifying match on Wednesday. He overtook Iran's Ali Daei total of 109 goals in international football and set the world record of most international football goals.

Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's Message to His Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)