International Football keeps surprising us with ample things with so much to grasp and inculcate that it makes us almost forget about our favourite footballers and their current rankings in the world format. Be it the natural wizard, Lionel Messi or the bolstered titan, Cristiano Ronaldo, there's always a debate about who's the best and who weighs upon the other as both of them have been ruling the roost for almost a decade now. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Scorer In Men's International Football With Brace In Portugal vs Ireland.

But as the raging crop of talents have started coming up to challenge the two abundantly famous stalwarts, there's a race among the football players to showcase the true mettle and try to create a position for themselves as well. Whether it's the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship, the players get into the groove and try to make a statement with their exceptional skills and unparalleled enthusiasm that keeps the most popular game of all - football get going. As such staunch players keep transcending the game and the fans themselves, it has become more important than just a mere discussion to talk about the top 10 active international football players with the most number of international goals.

Top 10 Active International Goalscorers

No Player Country Appearances Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 180 111 2 Ali Mabkhout UAE 92 76 Lionel Messi Argentina 151 76 4 Sunil Chhetri India 118 71 5 Robert Lewandowski Poland 122 69 6 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 98 64 Luis Suarez Uruguay 123 64 8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 118 62 9 Edin Dzeko Bosnia and Herzegovina 115 60 10 Ali Ashfaq Maldives 82 53

While we were busy discussing Ronaldo and Messi, one can't miss the fact about how India's ace footballer Sunil Chhetri, who has been able to strengthen the country's foot in international football and has cemented his legacy in the minds of the football fans forever. Though his achievements are lesser than those of the top two footballers, he is no less than an inspiration for Indians, especially for his incessant contribution in the game that has ranked him as the 13th-highest international goal scorer of all time. Meanwhile, all the top-notch footballers that've been enlisted have been able to exhibit unquantifiable magic and have let their records and their game speak for them and their bristling talent.

