Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a Premier League 2021-22 clash at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Sunday, January 23. This victory helped Jurgen Klopp and his side close the gap with leaders Manchester City to nine points. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool Fabinho's penalty seals a hard-earned win for Jurgen Klopp's side#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/yEF9afhaLe — Premier League (@premierleague) January 23, 2022

