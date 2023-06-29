Edouard Mendy has officially joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, making him the latest big player to be heading to Saudi Arabia this summer transfer window. The Senegal goalkeeper was signed by Chelsea in 2020 from Stade Rennais and has won the Champions League and also the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award in 2021. He, however, was not at his best last season, eventually losing his place to Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mendy joins a list of players like Karim Benzema and former Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante to make transfer moves to Saudi Arabia this summer. Kai Havertz Completes Transfer From Chelsea to Arsenal; German International Pens Long-Term Contract With the Gunners.

Edouard Mendy Joins Al-Ahli from Chelsea

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)