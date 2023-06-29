Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal from Chelsea. The announcement was made officially on Arsenal's social media handles. Havertz thus becomes Arsenal's first signing of the summer. The German international comes with a good amount of Premier League experience, having represented Chelsea in 139 matches, scoring 32 goals and registering 15 assists. Manchester City Completes the Signing of Midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Kai Havertz Joins Arsenal from Chelsea

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)