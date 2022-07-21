England overcame Spanish challenge in the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 to seal a final four sport in the event at home. The Lionesses came back from behind to clinch an incredible 2-1 win over their opponents at Falmer Stadium. Esther Gonzalez handed the Spanish team lead earlier, which was cancelled out by two late goals from Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway.

