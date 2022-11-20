FC Goa notched up their maiden win over ATK Mohun Bagan with a 3-0 victory at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, November 20. Goals from Aibhanba Dohling, Fares Arnaout and Noah Sadaoui helped Goa put up a dominant show to down Juan Ferrando's side. With this win, they moved to the third spot on the points table.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Result:

