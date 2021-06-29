Netherlands head coach Frank De Boer parted ways with the national side after they were handed a shock exit by Czech Republic in a round of 16 clash on Sunday. An official announcement, citing this development, was made on Twitter.

Check tweet here:

Frank de Boer steps down immediately as coach of the Dutch national team. Thank you @FdeBoerofficial for all your efforts. We wish you all the best. https://t.co/izIGRxGjwu — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 29, 2021

