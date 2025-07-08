Virgil van Dijk was born on July 8, 1991. After completing a move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018, van Dijk became one of the biggest footballers of the club, playing a big part in them breaking their drought of winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. In 2025, van Dijk led Liverpool to the glory of the Premier League again as captain. In the meantime, he has also helped Netherlands gain lost ground back in International football after they missed out on the qualification in the UEFA Euro 2016. As he celebrated his 34th birthday, fans showered him wishes. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool Flag Flown at Half-Mast at Anfield, Fans Pay Tribute After Portugal Footballer and His Brother Pass Away in Car Accident (Watch Videos).

'Happy 34th Birthday'

Happy 34th birthday to our incredible captain, Virgil Van Dijk! pic.twitter.com/G6xpm4fvMW — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 8, 2025

'What A Centre Back'

“He’s our centre-half He’s our number 4 Watch him defend And we watch him score He'll pass the ball Calm as you like He’s Virgil van Dijk He’s Virgil van Dijk.“ My man mountain turns 34 today. ❤️ What a Centre Back. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BAxfkLuieN — Hamraz Ahamed (@__hamraz8) July 8, 2025

'He's Out Centre Half'

Virgil Van Dijk turns 34 today! 🏆🏆 Premier League 🏆🏆 League Cup 🏆 Champions League 🏆 Club World Cup 🏆 Super Cup 🏆 FA Cup He's our Centre Half. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/0Nyg8Wqo1c — ‏ً (@VintageWirtz) July 8, 2025

Happy Birthday to Virgil van Dijk

Happy 33rd Birthday to Virgil van Dijk 🎉❤ pic.twitter.com/kvWlarDv0U — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) July 7, 2025

It's Virgil van Dijk's Birthday Today

It’s Virgil van Dijk’s birthday today ❤️pic.twitter.com/XoirA2IN5N — Slotoholic (@Slotoholic) July 8, 2025

Virgil van Dijk Turns 34

Virgil Van Dijk turns 34 today 🎈✨ …signed for Liverpool in 2015 for £75m, he’s proven to be 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑷𝑳 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 ⭐️ 🏆 2x Premier League 🏆 2x League Cup 🏆 1x Champions League 🏆 1x Club World Cup 🏆 1x Super Cup 🏆 1x FA. pic.twitter.com/Z8yYckGjrQ — Sufyan 🇺🇬🇳🇬 (@kabaliSufyan) July 8, 2025

Happy 34th Birthday Virgil van Dijk

The only Dutch captain ever to lift the Premier League trophy, Happy 34th Birthday Virgil Van Dijk. 🐐🌟 pic.twitter.com/LBfh0iPnjo — Azeez (@AzeezLFC) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)