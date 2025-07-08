Virgil van Dijk was born on July 8, 1991. After completing a move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018, van Dijk became one of the biggest footballers of the club, playing a big part in them breaking their drought of winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. In 2025, van Dijk led Liverpool to the glory of the Premier League again as captain. In the meantime, he has also helped Netherlands gain lost ground back in International football after they missed out on the qualification in the UEFA Euro 2016. As he celebrated his 34th birthday, fans showered him wishes. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool Flag Flown at Half-Mast at Anfield, Fans Pay Tribute After Portugal Footballer and His Brother Pass Away in Car Accident (Watch Videos).

