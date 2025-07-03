A Liverpool flag was flown at half-mast at the Anfield stadium as fans gathered to pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who tragically passed away in a car accident. The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal National Football Team star died after their Lamborghini caught fire in Spain. As a show of respect to the late Liverpool footballer and his brother, the Liverpool flag was raised to half-mast at the iconic stadium while supporters gathered outside the venue to lay flowers and other souvenirs for the two players who tragically lost their lives in the car accident. Diogo Jota had joined Liverpool in 2020 and recently won the Premier League title for the 2024-25 season with the Reds. Who is Diogo Jota? Here's All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

Liverpool Flag Raised at Half-Mast

Flag at half mast at Anfield Stadium in tribute to Diogo Jota pic.twitter.com/YmArtQZdwQ — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) July 3, 2025

Fans Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota Outside Anfield

🥀 Les supporters de Liverpool déposent des fleurs devant Anfield pour Diogo Jota et son frère André#beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/vceCsaJYaw — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)