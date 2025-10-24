One of the all-time greats and undoubtedly England's best, former footballer Wayne Rooney, celebrates his birthday today (October 24). Born October 24, 1985, former England national football team forward and captain featured in 120 caps, scoring 53 goals, making the striker the second-highest goalscorer for the Three Lions. Rooney gained initial success with Everton; however, his fame and success truly took off during his stint with Manchester United, where the player won five EPL titles, one Champions League title, and one Club World Cup, among others, to end as the club's all-time top scorer. Fans took to social media and wished the footballer-turned-manager a happy birthday on his special occasion, some of which can be read below. Wayne Rooney Sacked by Plymouth Argyle FC As Club Sits at Bottom of EFL Championship 2024–25 Points Table.

Happy Birthday Legend

Happy Birthday to Wayne Rooney pic.twitter.com/Z39du87OYV — The Extreme Football Enthusiast (@ExtremeFootbal4) October 23, 2025

'Wayne Rooney The Great'

Happy Birthday Wayne Rooney the Great — Tiny Whale 🐳 (@realtinywhale) October 23, 2025

'Happy 40th'

Happy 4️⃣0️⃣ Birthday, Wayne Rooney Wie schnell die Zeit vergeht! Was wir dafür geben würden, dich nochmal in deiner Prime für uns spielen zu sehen...#simplythebest #legend pic.twitter.com/V8vXG5ii3c — German United Devils Supporters Club 🇾🇪 (@manutdfansde) October 23, 2025

Fan's Wish On a Special Day

Fan Highlights Wayne Rooney's Career

🏟 759 Games 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 120 Caps ⚽ 366 Goals 🎯 189 Assists 🏆 Premier League: 5 🏆 League Cup: 4 🏆 FA Cup: 1 🏆 Champions League: 1 🏆 Europa League: 1 🏆 Club World Cup: 1 ✅ Manchester United's top-scorer Happy 40th birthday to Wayne Rooney, one of the best players in England's… pic.twitter.com/zPtxAnVXA5 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 23, 2025

