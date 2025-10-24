One of the all-time greats and undoubtedly England's best, former footballer Wayne Rooney, celebrates his birthday today (October 24). Born October 24, 1985, former England national football team forward and captain featured in 120 caps, scoring 53 goals, making the striker the second-highest goalscorer for the Three Lions. Rooney gained initial success with Everton; however, his fame and success truly took off during his stint with Manchester United, where the player won five EPL titles, one Champions League title, and one Club World Cup, among others, to end as the club's all-time top scorer. Fans took to social media and wished the footballer-turned-manager a happy birthday on his special occasion, some of which can be read below.  Wayne Rooney Sacked by Plymouth Argyle FC As Club Sits at Bottom of EFL Championship 2024–25 Points Table.

