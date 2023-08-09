Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, is all set to leave the club. Reportedly, West Ham United, who have reached an agreement with the Red Devils worth 30 million pounds, are all set to acquire the services of the England defender.

West Ham Reach Agreement

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KDtFqFUL1L — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2023

