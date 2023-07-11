Al-Nassr will kick-start their preparation for the next edition of the Saudi Pro League on July 10 and will take the stage alongside Alverca in their first pre-season clash. The encounter will take place at Estádio Municipal De Albufeira, Saudi Arabia and the match is slated to kick-start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Though Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Saudia Pro League 2022-23 in India, the pre-season games would not be telecasted in the country. However, the Indian fans should not be disheartened as the live streaming of the forthcoming clash is expected to be available on Al-Nassr TV on YouTube. Moreover, the fans of the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side can follow the live updates pertaining to the game on Al-Nassr’s official social media handles. Lionel Messi Set To Be Unveiled As Inter Miami Player on THIS Date, See Details Here

