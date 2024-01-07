Arsenal are set to clash with Liverpool in a third-round clash at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be played at Emirates Stadium and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2023-24 and the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. FA Cup 2023–24: Chelsea Enters Fourth Round With Comfortable Win Against Preston North End; Aston Villa and Newcastle United Also Advance.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

We are just hours away from watching two Elite clubs fight for a spot in the #EmiratesFACup 4th Round 🤩⚽ Hold your screen to see who the Wheel of Fortune favours 🤳#SonySportsNetwork #ARSLIV #FACup | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/sVVYSoZsAM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 7, 2024

