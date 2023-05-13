A clash of swords for the European spot will take place between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Villa Park, Birmingham. The important clash between Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will not be telecasted live on Star Sports Network Channels because of other commitments. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022-23 Football Match on the Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

MATCHDAY 👊 🆚 Aston Villa 🏟️ Villa Park 🏆 Premier League ⏱️ 3.00pm BST #️⃣ #AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/u9hSkDdSMy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2023

