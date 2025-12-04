Australia are 1-0 up in the series and the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 promises more action. The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team second Test match of Ashes 2025-26 is set to be played on December 4. The AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test match on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England Pink-Ball Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ashes 2025–26: Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Ruled Out of AUS vs ENG Gabba Test Due to Back Injury.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Australia eye for a 2-0 lead 🔥 England aim to level the series 💪 What are your predictions? 👀#AUSvENG | 2nd Test 👉 THU, STARTS DEC 4, 9:30 AM on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/isaNoV1JhS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2025

