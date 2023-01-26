FC Barcelona will lock horns with Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey 2022-23 on Thursday, January 26th. The match will commence at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. The Blaugrana are coming into this game with a 1-0 win over Getafe in their previous match. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-0. Unfortunately, Copa del Rey has no official broadcasters in India. Hence the quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be available on TV. BarcaTV however might provide live streaming of this game. Fans will have to take a subscription to the platform to enjoy the live streaming. Manchester United Up for Full Sale With Unpopular Glazer Family Ready to Leave Club: Report.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

