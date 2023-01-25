Amid growing discontentment among fans, Manchester United are set to be on full sale, according to reports. The Glazer family, owners of the club, had stated that they were open to having others invest in the club’s stakes, but now it seems that they are ready to give up the ownership of the whole club. According to a Daily Mail report, this matter is set to become formal in the next four weeks, with US’ Raine Group overseeing the process. Tottenham Hotspur Ready to Make a 'Comeback' Like Shah Rukh Khan As Pathaan Hits Theatres in India.

According to a report in Goal.com, the asking price has been set to be around £8 billion. There have been plenty of interest from buyers, one of them being Jim Ratcliffe. A United fan who is also the richest man in Britain, Ratcliffe made it public of his desire to buy the club. Ratcliffe had earlier attempted to acquire Chelsea, but the club ended up getting sold to the Todd Boehly-led consortium. The INEOS owner is likely to face severe competition to buy United.

Manchester United remain one of the most popular clubs across the world, with them having a fanbase in a lot of countries. A new takeover is likely to be making a lot of Manchester United fans happy, who have long wanted the Glazers to leave the club following a debt-ridden reign.

