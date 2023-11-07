Bashundhara Kings will try to win on home soil when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AFC Cup following their first encounter, which ended 2-2 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The AFC Cup 2023–24 match between Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place on Tuesday, November 7 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Bashundhara Kings vs MBSG game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 being the broadcasting rights holder of the event in India the live telecast and live streaming of the Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 Match is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels in India. Fans can get the live updates of the match on the FanCode app for a minimal fee and also on JioTV. Al Hilal 2–0 Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Islanders Suffer Defeat Against Neymar-Less Blue Waves.

Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Three huge points at stake as we take on Bashundhara Kings in their own backyard this evening! ⚔️⚡️ Watch the game LIVE on Fancode and cheer on the Mariners! 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/tZ3X4ilAWX — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) November 7, 2023

