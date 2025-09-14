Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be back in action as they take on Charlotte in the next match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 league on Sunday, September 14. The Charlotte vs Inter Miami MLS football match will be played at Bank of America Stadium and will begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Charlotte vs Inter Miami due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Charlotte vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern Munich Midfielder Jamal Musiala Badly Injures His Ankle Against PSG Following Collision With Gianluigi Donnarumma (Watch Video).

Charlotte vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Details

Noche de partido en Charlotte 🌃 pic.twitter.com/mDMQ1lTLzS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 13, 2025

