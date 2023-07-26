Inter Miami would square off against Atlanta United in second match of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match is being held at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 26, 2023, Wednesday. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available for this match. As there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match on their TV sets. Apple TV will provide live streaming of the match, much to the joy of fans. Fans can enjoy online live streaming of this contest on Apple TV, but it would come at the cost of a subscription fee.

Inter Miami vs Atalanta United Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)