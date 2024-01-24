Chelsea square off against Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal on January 24. The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available due to the absence of a broadcasting partner. Fans can also watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Mohamed Salah Injury Update: Egypt and Liverpool Star To Be Out of Action for Three-Four Weeks After Sustaining Muscle Injury During AFCON 2023.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

Chelsea and Middlesbrough lock horns in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. #CHELSEAvMIDDonFanCodehttps://t.co/pEMtDRnEho pic.twitter.com/6xm2Qzfjz8 — Hemant Batra (@hemantbatra0) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)