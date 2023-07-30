Boosted by the confidence from their first-ever Women's World Cup, the Philippines would be up against Norway in a Group A encounter on Sunday, July 30. The game is set to be played at Eden Park and it will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of this match on DD Sports. Those who are keen on watching online live streaming of this contest can do so on the FanCode app and website. Morocco Clinch First-Ever Victory in FIFA Women’s World Cup With 1–0 Win Over South Korea.

Norway vs Philippines Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ South Korea vs Morocco ⏰ 10 AM ⚽ Norway vs Philippines ⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ Germany vs Colombia ⏰ 3 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2xP6uMq5hF — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 30, 2023

