Punjab FC will go head-to-head against Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, December 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. AIFF Allows Clubs To Play Six Foreign Players in Kalinga Super Cup 2023–24.

