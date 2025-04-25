Vancouver Whitecaps will face Inter Miami CF in the high-voltage CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 semi-final match on April 25. The much-awaited clash will be played at BC Place in Vancouver. The Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF semi-final leg one match will begin at 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not find viewing options for the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami telecast in India on their TV sets. However, the fans in India can find online viewing options for Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Semi-Final live streaming on the FanCode app and website after paying a subscription fee. Will Lionel Messi Play in Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami

All eyes on us tonight. Semifinals time 👀 Read more about our match against Vancouver here: https://t.co/qNESfPoqcw pic.twitter.com/gdh76GWoxV — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)