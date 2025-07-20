Liverpool have been aiming at a striker signing over the ongoing transfer window and after initially showing interest on Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, they shifted it to French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. Finally, they closed the deal as the French striker has signed a six-year worth contract for Liverpool and for his move the Premier League club will pay a fee of over €90 M to Eintracht Frankfurt, which will be reaching €95 M. It will be an important signing for Liverpool adding to their offensive depth ahead of the season. Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Here's All You Need to Know On Liverpool's Opening Bid For French Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

Hugo Ekitike Signs For Liverpool

🚨💣 BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m. Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/iRbjZGz4Ob — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025

