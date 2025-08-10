After cruising past Turkmenistan 0-7, the India U-20 women's national football team are now set to lock horns with Myanmar. Team India are just one win away from qualifying for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. If the young tigresses manage to win the IND vs MYA AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, they will end their 20-year-long drought and enter the competition for the first time since 2006. The India vs Myanmar AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday, August 10. The IND vs MYA match is organized to be played from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for the match, due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans can watch the India vs Myanmar AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on the official India Football YouTube channel for free. AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India U20 Women’s National Football Team Outclass Turkmenistan With 7–0 Thrashing.

