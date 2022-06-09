Viktor Tsygankov netted lone goal of the match in the 47th minute to hand Ukraine a win over Ireland in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match. Ukraine will next face Armenia.

🇺🇦 The Ukraine national team won their first match in the latest UEFA Nations League edition! The next meeting is vs Armenia in Poland on June 11.#IrelandUkraine #Ukraine #UNL #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/IgkFX6SUwL — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)