World events in every sport write stories of heartbreaks. Specially if it is the last one of a superstar celebrated for years. Fans found such a connection between MS Dhoni and Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal was knocked out of the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. India had a heartbreaking exit from the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 when MS Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill in the semifinals. As both the stars share the same jersey number of 7, fans found similarity between the last exits of two great athletes of all time and related to it. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Out of FIFA World Cup 2022, Fans React As Morocco Head to Historic Semis

Fans Relate Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit to MS Dhoni's 2019 Cricket WC Semis Defeat

Life has been very cruel to jersey no.7 pic.twitter.com/yl1PRdE14j — Surbhi🇮🇳🚩 (@SurCasticSurbhi) December 10, 2022

Dhoni Ronaldo Fans Fans 🤝 The pain of not watching jersey no. 7 ever again in a world cup — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2022

Tough pill 💊to swallow for Jersey No.7 Lovers 💔#CR7𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup — Ajay rajvansh (@Ajayrajvansh13) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)