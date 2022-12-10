After Brazil's elimination last day, this time Portugal gets eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco defeated them 1-0 in the quarterfinals thereby knocking them out of the competition. As Morocco makes history by being the first African nation qualifying for the semifinals, Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in world stage comes to an end. See how fans reacted to a blockbuster game of football.

This Time For Africa

Indebted

Cristiano Ronaldo placed Portugal on the world map once again, we're indebted and we loved watching you. There will never be another Cristiano 🐐♥️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4CovQRCySE — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 10, 2022

Heartbreak

Shocking!

Just came out of the wedding to discover that Ronaldo and Portugal Otilo!!! Sope Otilo — Uncle Sola (@solaadio) December 10, 2022

Giant Killers Morocco

GIANT KILLERS 🔥🔥🔥 Morocco 🇲🇦 have now beaten European giants Belgium, Spain and Portugal at this World Cup and held Croatia to a goalless draw in their opener. Respect the Atlas Lions! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/BTfzYNYOnE — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 10, 2022

