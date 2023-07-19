Jordan Henderson, a long-time servant for Premier League club Liverpool FC and also part of their Champions League winning campaign in 2018-19 is set to leave the club and join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. Henderson is another name in the long list of players leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia this summer as he is all set to sign on a three-year contract to be offered by the Saudi Arabian club.

Jordan Henderson Set to Sign Three-Year Deal For Saudi Pro League Club Al-Ettifaq

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for Jordan Henderson — here we go! 🚨🔴🇸🇦 Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi. Steven Gerrard, waiting for JH. pic.twitter.com/dH96SgMURe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Liverpool will receive £12m plus add ons fee for Jordan Henderson from Al Ettifaq as deal has been agreed. 🔴🤝🏻 #LFC Steven Gerrard already spoke to Hendo and medical tests will be booked once documents are exchanged between all parties. pic.twitter.com/7ACyvAQI5o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

