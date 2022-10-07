Ivan Kaliuzhnyi netted a fine brace towards the end of the match as Kerala Blasters started the Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 win over East Bengal. The match was goalless for a good part before the goals started coming. Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna scored the first goal of the season before Ivan Kaliuzhnyi doubled the lead. East Bengal managed to pull one back but it was not enough as Kaliuzhnyi scored one more to make it 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)