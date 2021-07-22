Lachlan Wales and 19-year-old Marco Tilio lead team Australia to a stunning 2-0 win over Argentina in the Group C fixture of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Check out the video highlights for the goals below:

First one

Marco Tilio

This goal for Australia by 19 year-old Marco Tilio vs Argentina at #TokyoOlympics is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PoerE768lJ — Comeback Kings (@ElijahKyama) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)