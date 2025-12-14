The Kolkata leg of the ongoing Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 ended in chaos, leaving fans extremely disgruntled, given how VIP culture ruined the event, where celebrities and dignitaries stole the limelight away from the Argentina football icon. Fans, who paid big bucks for a single ticket to catch a glimpse of Messi, expressed their anger on social media, where one fan in particular lashed out at actress Subhashree Ganguly, who took an eternity to click a picture with the Inter Miami footballer. The fan stated he 'Came to see Messi, got to see Subhasree, ' who is the wife of TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, and got free access to the event due to her high-profile status. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Fan Steals Carpet From Salt Lake Stadium To Recover Ticket Money After Kolkata Leg Ends In Chaos (Watch Viral Video).

Fan's Angry Rant Goes Viral

An angry Bengali football fan is heard saying - Came to see Messi, got to see Subhasree after giving ₹12000/- In the picture, she is Subhashree Ganguly -wife of TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty. She has absolutely nothing to do with sports- let alone football. pic.twitter.com/200lXFVCZq — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 13, 2025

