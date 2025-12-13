The Kolkata leg of the ongoing Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 ended in chaos, with fans present at the venue vandalising the stadium after the event ended early. Disgruntled fans threw water bottles and chairs onto the playing area, while others resorted to means to make up for their lost money. In a viral video, a fan can be seen stealing a carpet from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to recover his ticket money, which ranged from INR 4,000 to 12,000. Messi came out on the pitch for merely 20-odd minutes, that too with dignitaries crowding the Argentina footballer, leaving the crowd at the stadium barely any view of the Inter Miami player. Meanwhile, Messi has reached Hyderabad for the second leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025. Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Principal Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested After Chaos Erupts at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Man Steals Carpet To Recover Ticket Money

After seeing the ticket money went down the drain, guy is taking the carpet home to balance the loss pic.twitter.com/iJGbnLE5qg — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) December 13, 2025

