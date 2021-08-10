Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris to complete his deal with PSG. Messi will sign a two-year deal with the French Club after parting ways with Barcelona. Messi was welcomed by a huge gathering of fans outside the airport in Paris.

Leo Messi with Paris Saint-Germain fans at the airport. Celebration time after official announcement. 🇫🇷🌟 #PSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/4Zu4V6wS7D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

