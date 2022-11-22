Superstar footballer Lionel Messi keeps adding feathers to his decorated cap as he becomes the first Argentinian to score goals in four FIFA World Cups. Messi converted from the spot against Saudi Arabia to achieve the amazing feat of scoring in all four editions of 2006, 2014,2018 and 2022.

Lionel Messi Becomes First Argentinian to Score in Four World Cups

✅ 2006 ✅ 2014 ✅ 2018 ✅ 2022 Messi becomes the first Argentinian to score in four World Cups! ✨#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/lKzewHhVkV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

