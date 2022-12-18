Lionel Messi has been in great form and now, has matched the great Pele with his goal vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi now has 12 goals in his World Cup career, the same as the Brazilian legend. The Argentina star also is currently leading the Golden Boot race with six goals in FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Net From the Penalty Spot in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final vs France

Lionel Messi Equals Pele:

🇦🇷 GOAL! Argentina make the breakthrough in the first half!! 🤯 Lionel Messi scores from the spot, taking him to 12 World Cup goals, bringing him level with Pele!#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/iVbm4B5v4G — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2022

