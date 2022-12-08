Luis Enrique, ex-footballer and a celebrated coach, currently the manager of the Spanish national football team, resigns from his job of head coach after Spain crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by losing against Morocco in the Round of 16. The Spanish veteran has been in the position of the coach of Spanish team since 2018 and had phases of success like featuring in the UEFA Nations League final and UEFA Euro Cup semi-final. Now as the World Cup cycle has ended, he aims for a return to club football. Cristiano Ronaldo Threat To Leave Portugal National Team Over Argument With Coach Not True, Portuguese FA Confirms

Luis Enrique Set to Leave Spanish Team

Official. Luis Enrique leaves Spanish national team, statement confirms. 🚨🇪🇸 #Qatar2022 It’s over after internal meeting — as Luis Enrique is prepared to return to club football. pic.twitter.com/5oZ5PMrSTf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)