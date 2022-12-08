Recent times has not been kind towards Cristiano Ronaldo. After getting dropped of the Portugal starting XI in a major tournament knockouts first time since 2004, reports emerged with the claims that Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the matter very well and had an argument with manager Fernando Santos and made the decision of leaving the Portugal squad. With speculations around, Portuguese Football Association has confirmed that Ronaldo will not leave the squad and denied any incidence of him threatening to leave at any point of time. Is Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Possible at FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts?

Portuguese FA Denies Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo Threatening to Leave Portugal Squad

Official statement from Portuguese FA 🚨🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 “Reports claiming Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos are not true — FPF clarifies that at no time did Cristiano threaten to leave the national team in Qatar”. pic.twitter.com/xEJO98ZaXM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)