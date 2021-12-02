Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech take Chelsea to a 2-1 win against Watford in the EPL 2021-22. After being on 1-1 during the half-time Ziyech scored a goal at the 72nd minute of the match and took to the team to a 2-1 win.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)