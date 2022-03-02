Middlesbrough produced another upset in the FA Cup 2021-22 as this time they knocked out Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. Josh Coburn scored in extra time as the Championship side registered a 1-0 win to advance to the next round. Boro had defeated Manchester United in the previous round.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)